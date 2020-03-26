Dear Parents/Guardians,
In consultation with The Kern County Superintendent of Schools, Kern County Public Health, and in light of Governor Newsom’s Executive Order N-33-20, which directs “all individuals living in the State of California to stay home or at their place of residence except as needed to maintain continuity of operations of the federal critical infrastructure sectors,” the Mojave Unified School District has extended its school closures through at least May 1, 2020, to limit the community spread of COVID-19.
We understand how challenging these decisions are for our families and we appreciate your support and patience. We are very grateful for all that our students, parents and staff are doing to support safety, continuity of education and feeding our children.
Over the past week, we have rapidly adapted to the emergency to provide remote learning, “grab-and-go" meal distribution, and telecommuting for our employees and will continue to do so despite the physical closure of our schools.
We will continue to provide updates via Facebook, In-Touch Recorded messages, and our district website: www.mojave.k12.ca.us
Distance Learning Updates
Distance learning packets for students in grades TK-8th are available for parents / guardians to pick up at the front office of their child’s school from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The learning packets will also be available under the “CORONAVIRUS” section of our website, www.mojave.k12.ca.us. These current packets are meant to last until April 14th, and additional information will be released on distance learning resources to use during the additional days of closure announced in this letter.
Computer based distance learning for grades 9th-12th is being designed to meet the unique demands of high school coursework and requirements. More information will be made announced from the schools as soon as it is available.
Meal Service Distribution
MUSD will continue to provide a no cost sack lunch each day and a no cost sack breakfast for the next day for families with children ages 2 to 18 (ID may be required).
Children must be present in order for meals to be provided. Since meals cannot be consumed on site, the district will distribute meals for pick up from 10:00am-12:00pm Monday-Friday, at the following locations:
California City Meal Pick Up Locations
California City Middle School: 9736 Redwood Blvd.
California City High School: 8567 Raven Way
Mojave Meal Pick Up Locations
Mojave Jr./Sr. High School: 15732 “O” Street
For drive up orders, please stay in your car and meals will be passed through to you. If you are walking, a pick-up table will be available. Accommodations for allergies and dietary restrictions will be available upon request.
Prevention
During school closures, it is important that students and families follow the Governor’s orders to stay home and minimize social contact to the extent possible.
Furthermore, Kern County Public Health recommends the following everyday personal prevention actions:
● If you are sick, or mildly sick, for any reason, stay home! Call your doctor if you are concerned and/or if your symptoms worsen.
● Symptoms to watch for include a fever over 100 degrees; respiratory illness such as cough or difficulty breathing.
● Wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds.
● Stay 6 feet or more away from strangers and those who are ill.
● Stop shaking hands with others to reduce the spread of germs.
● Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
● Sneeze and cough into a tissue or your sleeve; safely throw away used tissues.
This is a dynamic situation where information and circumstances can evolve quickly.
We are grateful to you, community members and our community leaders throughout our county for their tremendous care, collaboration, and understanding during these challenging times.
Sincerely,
Aaron Haughton, Superintendent
Mojave Unified School District
