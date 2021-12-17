Pet groomer raises more than $2000 for animal shelter
CALIFORNIA CITY -- The Barking Lot celebrated its 10-year anniversary by hosting their annual dog show to raise money for the Cal City animal shelter.
More than $2,000 was raised in a quarter auction back in November and the Pawty Raffle Dec. 11. The event was put together and spear headed by The Barking Lot’s owner Sabrina Elder.
Elder hosts a party every year in support of the animal shelter.
And Dog Fashion show where Owners and their dogs strut across the red carpet.
