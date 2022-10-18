 
Advisory: At Risk Missing Person
Dear Nixle User,
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating Louise Bartley. Bartley was last seen on 10/17/2022 at approximately 1820 hours, leaving her residence in the area of Holt Street and Oak Creek Road in Mojave, Ca. Bartley was last seen wearing a light colored  top and dark  color pants. Bartley is considered at risk due to having Dementia and is requiring medication for her symptoms.

If anyone has information regarding Bartley’s whereabouts,  they are asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.