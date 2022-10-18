Advisory: At Risk Missing Person
Dear Nixle User,The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating Louise Bartley. Bartley was last seen on 10/17/2022 at approximately 1820 hours, leaving her residence in the area of Holt Street and Oak Creek Road in Mojave, Ca. Bartley was last seen wearing a light colored top and dark color pants. Bartley is considered at risk due to having Dementia and is requiring medication for her symptoms.
If anyone has information regarding Bartley’s whereabouts, they are asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040
