Bank of the Sierra Announces Matt Dusi as Agricultural and Commercial Lending President
Porterville, Calif. – Bank of the Sierra announced today that Matt Dusi has been named Agricultural and Commercial Lending President. His responsibilities will include leadership of the Bank’s agricultural and commercial lending teams. Bank of the Sierra’s agricultural and commercial loan services are vital to its overall lending strategy. Dusi brings expertise that will provide an opportunity for the Bank to improve its lending capabilities and continue to help businesses looking for financing.
Dusi’s 20-year career includes significant experience in the agricultural, logistics, and financial industries. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President for Wells Fargo, where he was the Fruit and Vegetable Sector Manager covering North America for the bank. Dusi has also worked for Farm Credit West, Dusi Vineyards, and Robert Hall Winery and Vineyards. He graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing and finance. Dusi also attended Pacific Coast Banking School.
“Matt’s leadership of our ag and commercial teams will be a key part of our overall strategy to enhance our lending portfolio. We know he can take Bank of the Sierra to the next level,” said Michael Olague, Bank of the Sierra’s Chief Banking Officer.
About Bank of the Sierra Bank of the Sierra is in its 44th year of operations and is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which offers a full range of retail and commercial banking services with full-service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Ventura, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara. The bank also maintains a loan production office and an online branch and provides specialized lending services through an agricultural credit center and an SBA center. Bank of the Sierra is recognized as one of the strongest community banks in the country with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.