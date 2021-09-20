Lancaster CA - Given the latest COVID-19 Mega Event restrictions and mandates issued by Los Angeles County on September 15th, the 2021 Antelope Valley (AV) Fair scheduled to start October 1st is officially cancelled. Due to the logistics and complexities of the new mandates including requiring proof of vaccinations, or proof of negative COVID -19 testing and other protocol requirements have increased logistical burdens beyond reason.  Coupled with the continued uncertainty of additional event regulations and the fiduciary risk to future events, cancellation is the only option...

Ticket purchases will be automatically refunded.

