MOJAVE - Happy New Year from Plane Crazy Saturday and the Mojave Air and Space Port; we're thrilled to announce that we have our first guest speaker of the New Year coming on Jan. 21st; the event takes place inside the board room just off the Voyager Restaurant. Those who attend early will want to feast on breakfast at the Voyager Restaurant before attending the lecture and heading out to Rutan Field for the aircraft displays.
Dr. Devin Daugherty from the Kern Community College District and Cerro Coso Community College is looking to help support the Aerospace and Defense Industries in their service area and is also looking at the possibility of offering aerospace courses at the Mojave Air and Space Port. Dr. Daugherty received his PhD in Public Policy and Administration from Walden University in February of 2012; his dissertation was on the relationship between socio-economics data, financial ratios and operational status of safety net hospitals. Dr. Daugherty also conducted research on childhood lead-poisoning and the effects of legislation. He completed a Masters of Public Administration degree at National University, a Master of Aeronautical Science degree at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a Master of Arts degree in Communication at Liberty University; he also received a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Administration at Upper Iowa University. Dr. Daugherty has been teaching at the undergraduate and graduate level for different colleges and universities for the last 12 years; his full-time job is Director of Outreach Services for the Kern Community College District; before that, he was the Director at the Center for Applied Competitive Technologies for the Santa Clarita Community College District.
Dr. Daugherty also worked in the areas of Project Management, Human Resources Management and Healthcare for both Government and private sectors before working full-time in Academia. Dr. Daugherty served 6 years in the California State Military Reserves with the Army National Guard as a Battalion Personnel and Administrative Section Leader.
