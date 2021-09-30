Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector, Jordan Kaufman, announced the recent mailing of approximately 403,000 real property tax bills totaling more than $1.36 billion for the fiscal year 2021-2022. These bills represent taxes levied by Kern County, schools, and other taxing agencies within Kern County and provide revenue for their operating funds.
The first and second installments are due on November 1, 2021 and February 1, 2022 and become delinquent if not paid by December 10, 2021 and April 10, 2022, respectively. Various methods of payment are available:
1) Via mail to: KCTTC Payment Center, P. O. Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004
2) Cash Payments: Due to COVID-19, the public is encouraged to obtain a money order and mail it to the address above to avoid in person payments.
3) Via the Treasurer-Tax Collector's website at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us
Visa, Mastercard, American Express or Discover Cards can be used for payments made over the Internet and in person. A service fee of 2% of the transaction amount will be assessed on all credit card and debit card usage. Electronic Checks can also be used for all internet payments with zero fees. Please access our website for additional information.
If you own property in Kern County and did not receive your tax bills, contact the County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office via email at TTC@KernCounty.com or (661) 868-3490.
The property value was determined as of January 1, 2021. If you have any questions concerning the property value on your tax bill, contact the Kern County Assessor-Recorder at (661) 868-3485.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.