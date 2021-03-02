CALIFORNIA CITY — California City remains a viable place for growth and development, according to data gathered by California City Chamber of Commerce President Alexia Svejda.
Svedja shared her data at the Feb. 23 city council meeting, highlighting two years of research while working for Kern County under an economic development grant.
“She noted that despite the city’s potential, it needs specific data in order to draw in key sectors such as retail.
“Just telling people we are great and wonderful isn’t going to get us to the finish line,” Svejda said.The data she compiled over the last few years is meant “to get people thinking positively.”
Svejda compiled her report into a 2020 California City community profile available on the Cal city Chamber of Commerce’s website.
The community profile covers everything from demographics, total businesses and employees and median household and individual income, snapshots of the East Kern’s major industries and education level. The report also details city’s retail and job “leakage,” or the number of people who travel out of town for specific services and shopping needs.
Svejda’s report includes data sourced from multiple items, including the US Census Bureau and the market profile company Esri.
Some things, she said, could be easily explained, such as high school education. While the report indicates a 20% no-diploma population, it pales in comparison to the bigger picture.
“When you look at us as a whole at Kern County, we on the east side are better educated than the rest of the county,” she said. “It’s not surprise considering we have China Lake, Mojave Air and Space Port and Edwards Air Force Base that really bolsters the demographics of our education.”
Of the remaining demographics for Cal City, 33% had a high school diploma, 35% some college experience and 12% with a bachelor’s or graduate degree.
Another high “negative indicator” includes a 22.8% unemployment rate, which Svejda said was higher five years ago. She said that was due to the federal government adjusting the formula that calculates unemployment.
“It is what it is, and hopefully we can work on changing that,” Svejda said.
Some positive indicators include a median household income of $50,848, which she said “isn’t a bad number at all.”
The median disposable income for Cal City for 2019 comes to $41,861 per household, according to the report.
The report includes maps of the East Kern area, especially one showing Cal City dead center in the area.
“Most people don’t realize all what is out here but I have to say that conversation has definitely changed,” Svejda said. “Me working with the county was really advantageous for our community.”
Svejda’s role as an economic development specialist included filling out a request for information with the state. She said she was in constant communication with the Governor’s Military Council and with the state’s Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development, the agency responsible for job growth and economic development.
“I was explaining what was around here and the lady on the other end was saying ‘Wow,’” Svejda said. “That really was the start of a very positive conversation with the Go-Biz Office that has continued.”
Svejda said while local leaders understand the assets the community houses, such as the Honda and Hyundai/Kia proving grounds and a few rocket test sites on Kohen Dry Lake, on top of the various educational sites between Ridgecrest and Palmdale/Lancaster.
When comparing the East Kern science and engineering workforce in and around California City to the national level, the 39.15% or higher of the people in that sector 25 years and older had at least a bachelor’s degree.
“That bodes very well for us,” Svejda said, adding work done by the Brookings Institute in partnership with the county has identified educational clusters that can be grown.
The East Kern area, especially the Antelope Valley region, has been identified as an “aerospace cluster.”
Svejda indicated she’s been working or speaking with people from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, from Edwards Air Force Base’s Plant 42 in Palmdale, Mojave Air and Space Port and others to take advantage of that cluster.
Svejda said all the data involved “helps in making our area more tantalizing” to attracting more businesses and development to look at Cal City and support aerospace industry.
She added she’s been trying work with the county and others to bring an apprentice program to Cal City and the surrounding area, as well as a high school mobile welding program.
“The conversation has been started and I hope to come back in a few months with an update,” Svejda said.
Cal City’s proximity to Highways 58 and 14 as well as connection to major rail lines puts it in a prime location, when considering its distance to the Port of Long Beaach.
“We are very well situated for logistics,” Svejda said. A potential hub located in California City would be advantageous, especially if cuts down time for trucks.
All the data, she said, would be ready to go should someone request information that would provide incentive compared to the rest of the state.
“People think California is a bad place to do business,” Svejda said. “Where we are, land doesn’t cost a lot and we have plenty of land available. When you look at a narrative that includes California City, things are definitely more cost-effective out here.”
She added when businesses factor in Cal City’s coverage under a federal level New Market Tax Credit Area and Opportunity Zone designation.
The New Market Tax Credit promotes community development and economic growth via tax credits, while the opportunity zone provides tax incentives for investment in designated census tracts such as Cal City.
“We should definitely be leveraging that,” Svejda said of the opportunity zone.
When looking at labor availability, or number of potential workers/employees living in Cal City, at least 2,160 people were commuting each day to other communities for work, including Mojave and Edwards AFB. This is compared to an overall daytime workforce of 7,173 people. In stark comparison, 1,341 people were commuting to Mojave for work in part due to Mojave Air and Space Port and local mining operations; 937 people were driving to Boron, in large part thanks to Rio Tinto U.S. Borax Mine.
“That’s a labor force that if we have good jobs in the city could choose not to commute,” Svejda said.
She added when including populations in the outlying communities such as Cantil and North Edwards, another 2,020 people are commuting out of the area for work.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said the data would prove useful.
“It’s good to know this data is out there,” O’Laughlin said. “I know there’s a lot things that people are looking for.”
