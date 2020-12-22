The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of November according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 34 calls for service.
1st – Vehicle Theft, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy and Exhibit Firearm, 3300 block of 15th Street.
3rd – Found Property, 330 block of 15th Street.
6th – SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 2100 block of Oak Street.
8th – Death: Other, 1300 block of Rosamond Blvd.
10th – Battery on Person, 3300 block of 15th Street.
14th – Attempted Murder, 3400 block of Dakota Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3200 block of Rosamond Blvd.
15th – Battery on Person, 2700 block of Lapis Avenue.
16th – Possess a Controlled Substance, 20th Street.
18th – Battery on Person, 3100 block of Gertrude Street, Vehicle Theft, 1900 block of Elm Street, Battery on Person, 2700 block of Trakell Street and Vandalism: Deface Property, 3100 block of Gertrude Street.
20th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 3100 block of Gertrude Street.
21 – Vehicle Theft, 2800 block of Desert Street and Vehicle Theft, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy.
22nd – Vehicle Theft, 2100 block of Windharper Drive and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 2800 block of Owens Way.
23rd – Burglary: 1st Degree, 1500 block of Franklin Avenue, and 2 calls for Missing Person, 3200 block of Shelley Street.
24th – Burglary: 1st Degree, 4400 block of Knox Avenue and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm 2000 block of Alexander.
25th – Vandalism: Deface Property, 2800 block of C Street and Battery on Person, 3300 block of 15th Street.
26th – Vandalism: less than $400, 2800 block of C Street and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2700 block of Elberta Street.
27th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2300 block of Desertwind Street.
28th – Missing Person, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
29th – Batter on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of 15th Street.
30th – Battery, 1500 block of 20th Street and Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 2700 block of Elberta Street.
