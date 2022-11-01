MOJAVE – The Mojave Chamber of Commerce held their meeting at the Mojave Air and Space Port Conference Room on the afternoon of Oct. 27th; with the featured guest speaker State 36th District Assemblyman Tom Lackey.
Supervisor Zack Scrivner field rep Laura Lynne Wyatt also made an announcement. I'm sure you've already seen that construction is finally moving forward with the transit center after many delays and supply chain issues; that project is underway so it should be completed soon.
Mr. Hodgkinson - oh that's great; a number of things are happening. We had the old laundromat they're working on that; they're going to sell it and put up a new business and the old public utility; they're working on doing that so that's all good news. Bill was just mentioning there is a new camera on top of Gardner Realty in Mojave that points north and south and west so it's an interactive cam and the railroad people came out and put that up for us so it's a really great addition and it's in high definition. I encourage everyone listening to get online and check that out, it's a welcome addition especially for all the travelers; we are a hospitality business around Mojave so that's really going to be useful, you get it by going to YouTube.
Hodgkinson - I see Tom and Pam are here so I plan on starting to the meeting Tom with you and I've known the Lackey family from over there in Boron for quite some time; I worked with his brother Steve out of Rio-Tinto for some 15 or 20 years. Tom was from Boron and you got into education; I better read some notes here hang on a second; he was with the Palmdale Elementary School Board where he taught, he's also part of the Palmdale City Council and he spent what was it 26 or 28 years with the Antelope Valley CHP and he was elected our Assemblyman in 2014. He's done an excellent job and I want to give him the mic once he's ready.
Assemblyman Lackey - OK, hopefully everybody can hear me it's a pretty small room so I think everybody can hear me; first of all, it's an honor to come here and join you here in Mojave and as was just stated, I grew up out here in the desert in Boron and so I know all about the desert challenges and rural challenges and how government has a tendency to overlook the great things that happen out there and especially in Mojave and aerospace strength that very few people are aware of.
We're thankful for the energy and the contributions that this region actually brings and I'll have some remarks here in just a few moments legislatively and to let you know that I'm actually trying to do everything I can to try to bring attention to this region and apparently some other people are paying attention too so this is good but before I do that, I have a little presentation I want to make; it it's my honor to recognize Ted Hodgkinson for his contributions here in the region.So this award from my office that we have is what we call the Everyday Hero Award and you were actually nominated by someone here in this region for that award and we want to recognize you for all your contributions; it's a multiplicity of outreach that you successfully accomplished and you're setting a great example to others so that hopefully we'll try to emulate what you've accomplished and so we wanted to recognize you with, the contributions you make because a lot of times in all communities that happens but especially when you're in a more rural atmosphere a lot of things seem to go unnoticed and so we wanted to at least pay attention to that every day in a good way to put it for a while and you just can't say no.
So, it's a tribute to you anyways, I do appreciate having the chance to talk to what I call the whole crowd because a lot of the people that I engage with they don't share my perspective or my life experience either one and so I actually enjoy that too and, in all truth, but it's more comfortable in this setting than it is in those others.
Now as it comes to the Mojave Aerospace Port 2023, I will request that the funds be dedicated for this project or this institution the Air and Space Port because I believe that the state can and needs to assist with construction projects that help define this area as a high-speed corridor.
I'm most enthusiastic to support is the Inland Port and I'm sure you've discussed it in here and we're trying to alleviate some of the stress placed on consumers due to complications with the supply chain and we believe that this rail system is going to be providing that.
These projects also are a good source of well-paying jobs and individuals can look back as a meaningful career and hopefully that'll kind of energize this whole region with an Employment Opportunity and significant employment and I find it exciting to have a chance to represent people here.
Here's one of my biggest frustrations as I see it; right now our political atmosphere is very toxic and I think all of you would understand what I'm saying if you are paying close attention even a little bit of attention, what's happening is that the left and the right are becoming so diametrically opposed that people are hating other people because they have a different point of view.
We really do need to respect disagreement. It's not the end of the world. I'm very proud of this region I wish that most people had the a greater understanding that we have over a billion dollars invested here in this community right here; people don't understand what that means and what a billion dollars is - first of all, it's International, that the benefits are worldwide not just to this region in California or even the nation but even beyond that and it's a treasure here and I recognize it and I'm proud to represent you and be able to continue to do so. Thank you for your time and Heaven bless us all.
