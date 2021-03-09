NORTH EDWARDS — Students in Boron and North Edwards will return to the classroom in April.
In a video update on Thursday, March 4, Superintendent Kevin Cordes outlined the timeline for students to return to the classroom. Cordes said the decision was made possible due to the recent agreement between Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers to provide $6.6 billion to school districts.
“This bill provides both requirements and support for school district to do this,” Cordes said.
Beginning April 12, after Muroc students return from spring break, “we will begin to offer in-person services for students in all grades,” Cordes said.
Muroc joined the rest of California’s school districts in moving to a distance learning program after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a statewide shutdown and stay-at-home mandate.
“We appreciate the support and partnership with you over this past year than I could adequately express,” Cordes said in his video announcement.
To facilitate the transition, Cordes said spring break will begin Thursday, April 1.
Several school districts in Kern County have begun to transition back to the classroom after nearly a year of distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The recent law, AB/SB 86, provides financial incentives in the form of grants for those districts who begin to bring back at least transitional kindergarten to second grade students followed by full elementary at set dates.
Some school districts, such as Mojave Unified School District, have opted to continue distance learning for the rest of the school year and plan for a full re-opening in August or September. Others, such as Panama-Buena Vista Union School District in Bakersfield, fully opened up their elementary schools with the appropriate COVID-19 precautionary safeguards in place.
Cordes noted California’s school districts utilize different models as they begin a transition back to in-class instruction.
“As a district in partnership with our classified and teacher employees, we are working together on what model we will be implementing,” Cordes said. He added that Muroc will also survey parents and family members on what they want.
“For those parents who may want to or need to continue with the distance learning model, we will provide that option as well,” Cordes said.
He assured parents that Muroc “will follow all health and safety guidelines required of school districts in California.”
Any plan to re-open, he added, will need the blessing of both Kern County Public Health Services and the California Department of Public Health. Once approved, Muroc will post it on its website.
“We have a lot of work ahead in order to accomplish this transition, but I know together we can achieve this,” Cordes said. “Please know that we do everything we can to keep your children and families safe while proving these new opportunities.
