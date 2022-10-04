View Online
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
DATE: October 4, 2022
CONTACT: Brenna Smith
brenna.smith@kernlibrary.org
 
 
NEWS RELEASE
Safe Halloween Events for Families Happening at the Kern County Library!
 
 
Spooky season is upon us! The Kern County Library is excited to announce that all 22 Branches across Kern County have coordinated spooktacular safe Halloween events for families to attend! If you're looking for a ghoulishly good time, mark your calendars for our Halloween events and activities happening at library branches around Kern County. All events are free and open to the public.
 
 
For more information, visit kernlibrary.org 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.