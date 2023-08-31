On August 28, 2023, at approximately 06:50AM, California Highway Patrol, Mojave Area officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a black Mercedes SUV for driving over 100 MPH westbound on SR-58 near Dennison Road. The driver (Eric Anderson) failed to stop and officers initiated a pursuit. Eric Anderson continued fleeing in the Mercedes west into Bakersfield. The Mercedes became disabled and the pursuit ended near Quantico Avenue and East Brundage Lane in Bakersfield, CA. At the conclusion of the pursuit, burglary tools and a large quantity of stolen cigarettes were recovered from the vehicle. The driver and passenger were both arrested and booked at the Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield. The value of the cigarettes was determined to be over $17,000. The investigation is ongoing and if you have information related to the theft, please contact the CHP Mojave Area at (661) 823-5500.
Recovery of over $17,000 of stolen cigarettes
