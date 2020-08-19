CALIFORNIA CITY — California City firefighters extinguished a small fire in an abandoned storage unit Tuesday morning, Aug. 18, after responding to a smoke alert.
According to a Cal City Fire Department news release, firefighters were dispatched just before 10 a.m. to Isabella Boulevard and Willow Avenue.
Engine 19 arrived at abandoned 8-unit concrete block storage facility with smoke coming from a single storage unit.
Firefighters forced entry into the single unit and extinguished the fire within minutes stopping further spread of the fire.
No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.
