CALIFORNIA CITY — The city council held a special meeting Wednesday to interview applicants for the city manager position.
The interviews were conducted during a closed session, to protect the identities of the applicants, who may still be employed elsewhere. There was some concerns from members of the public who felt there was not enough transparency from the council.
Before the closed session began council member Kelly Kulikoff asked the city attorney to clarify what information can be shared.
“It’s something that’s of concern to a lot of residents,” Kulikoff said. “What’s the number of interviews?”
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said six interviews were conducted Feb. 9, and about “eleven to fifteen” people applied for the position.
The city attorney said the closed sessions are allowed under the Brown Act, and protect applicants who may still be employed elsewhere.
Though no names have been released, interim city manager Anne Ambrose previously said she planned to apply for the permanent city manager position. She has even excused herself from council discussions about the hiring process.
The council also approved a contract with Ralph Andersen associates back in the fall, to help find qualified applicantsAfter weeks of research, the consultants came back the council in another closed session several weeks ago.
“We’re being transparent and doing everything by the book,” O’Laughlin said. “We’re behind closed doors as a group, we’re all involved in the communications, not one council member is doing something without the other.”
She added, that the council is working as quickly as possible to get essential administrative positions filled for the city.
“We want someone right away,” O’Laughlin said. “In my opinion, this is the single most important thing this council will have to do. We’ve gone through so many city managers in the last five years. We need to keep moving forward.”
