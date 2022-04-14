Traffic Advisory for the Week of 4/18/2022 – 4/22/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of April 18 – April 22, 2022.
Eastern Kern County
Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation Project – On State Route 14 between the towns of Rosamond and Mojave, crews are continuing to work toward a full reopening of the highway. Over the next few weeks:
o Both northbound lanes will remain open.
o The inside southbound lane will remain closed and portioned off by K-rail.
o The northbound ramps for Dawn Road will remain closed.
o All other ramps in northbound and southbound directions are open.
Caltrans and the contractor are reviewing the project to confirm that all completed work is up to state standards and specifications prior to a full reopening.
The speed limit remains 55 miles per hour through the construction zone.
Rosamond Boulevard Off-ramp Paving – On State Route 14 at the southbound Rosamond Boulevard off-ramp, crews will conduct a paving operation Tuesday through Thursday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. Drivers may experience delays of up to five minutes.
· State Route 202 Telecom Work – On State Route 202 between Cummings Valley Road and Bertram Circle, utility crews will be installing wiring along the highway Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Drivers may experience delays of up to 10 minutes.
· State Route 178 Utility Work – On State Route 178, utility crews will be drilling and plowing on the side of the highway Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm at two locations:
o Between Easy Street and the end of the Canebrake Creek Bridge.
o Between the junction of State Route 14 and Airport Road in Inyokern
Drivers may experience delays of up to 20 minutes.
Mono County
· Lee Vining Canyon Utility Work – On State Route 120 W between the Lee Vining Gate and 0.25 miles east, there will be utility work on Thursday from 6:30 am to 4:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience delays of up to 10 minutes.
Projects on the state highway system with minimal or no delays:
Eastern Kern County
· Broome Road Crack Seal – On State Route 58 between the junction of Broome Road and the junction of State Route 202/Tucker Road, maintenance crews will be crack sealing the highway Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 am to 3:00 pm.
· Jacks Ranch Road Traffic Signal – On State Route 178 E between 0.5 miles west of Jacks Ranch Road and 0.5 miles east, crews will be working on the new traffic signal Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 4:30 pm.
Inyo County
· Bishop Striping Operation – On U.S. Highway 395 between Sunland Drive and the junction with U.S. Highway 6 in Bishop, crews will stripe the highway on Tuesday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Mono County
· Willow Springs Pole Replacement – On U.S. Highway 395 between the junction with State Route 270/Bodie Road and Green Creek Road, crews will replace utility poles on Wednesday from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm.
The Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation project is funded by SB 1, which provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov
.
Travelers are asked to be attentive to workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone and move over whenever possible to give additional clearance. Be Safe and Be Work Zone Alert!
Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at 760-874-8332 or TTY 711.
