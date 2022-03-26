One Hundred and Fifty Years ago on Tuesday; March 26, 1872 at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time; a powerful earthquake measuring 7.9 on the Richter Scale shook the Owens Valley region killing 26 people and injuring 56 others according to the U.S. Geophysical Data Center. At the time, it was one of the largest earthquakes to hit California in recorded history and similar in size to the San Francisco earthquake of 1906. The epicenter of the quake was near the town of Lone Pine which is the reason many people refer to the quake as the Lone Pine Earthquake; the quake leveled almost all of the buildings in Lone Pine and nearby settlements and of the estimated 250-300 residents; 27 are known to have died and 52 of the 59 houses there were destroyed: one reported stated that the main buildings in the area were thrown down in almost every town in Inyo County. Eighty One miles south of Lone Pine in Indian Wells, adobe houses sustained cracks and property loss was estimated at $250,000. The quake was felt as far away as Sacramento where some citizens reported that they were "startled out of bed and into the streets" according to the Los Angeles Times March 26, 1972 article "State's Biggest Quake Struck 100 Years Ago".
The earthquake resulted from a sudden vertical movement of 15-20 feet and right-lateral movement of 35-40 feet on the Lone Pine Fault which is part of the Owens Valley Fault. These faults are part of a twin system of normal faults that run along the base of two parallel mountain ranges; the Sierra Nevada Mountains on the west and the Inyo Mountains on the east of Owens Valley.
Researchers later estimated that similar earthquakes occur on the Lone Pine Fault every 3,000 to 4,000 years; the Lone Pine Fault is only one of many faults on the two parallel systems. The earthquake also formed a small graben that later was filled by water to create Diaz Lake. The lake was formed when 18 miles of Owens Valley dropped 20 feet and a new spring opened causing water to fill the lowland; the lake is named after the Diaz family who established a ranch here when their brother Rafael and Eleuterio Diaz emigrated from Chile in the 1860's; they owned and operated a successful cattle ranch until the land was sold to the city of Los Angeles.
A common grave for those who perished during the quake is now a registered Calif. Historical Landmark which was assigned on July 31, 1953. The Landmark reads: "NO. 507 Grave of 1872 Owens Valley Earthquake Victims - On March 26, 1872, a major earthquake shook Owens Valley nearly destroying the town of Lone Pine. About 14 of its victims (the exact number is not known) were interred in a common grave enclosed by this fence".
