The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for the Tuesday August 29, 2023, Budget Hearings. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Chairman Jeff Flores (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance.
Meeting Highlights August 29, 2023
The Board approved the Fiscal Year 2023-24 $4.4 billion Recommended Budget for the County of Kern.
 
 The next Regular Board Meetings are scheduled for
September 12, 2023
9:00 a.m. and 2 p.m. 

