Hello there all you East Kern County high school sports fans; well, the season openers for high school soccer have come and gone (as well as the Thanksgiving break), we are now into week 4 of play and we have all the latest scores and games on tap according to MaxPreps so, let's get started.
BORON – the Bobcats Varsity teams hosted Antelope Valley on Nov. 22nd; the girls came away with a loss by a final score of 7-1 and the boys suffered a huge loss by a final score of 14-0, then the Bobcats took on Mojave on Nov. 30th; the girls won by a final score of 2-0 and the boys tied their game by a final score of 4-4. The Bobcats take on Vasquez Dec. 6th and Riverside Prep on Dec. 8th; scores in our next report.
CALIF. CITY – the Ravens Varsity teams took to the field against Antelope Valley on Nov. 28th where the girls won by a final score of 1-0 and the boys lost by a final score of 3-1; the Ravens then hosted Paraclete (Varsity girls season opener) on Nov. 29th; the girls lost by a final score of 7-0 (6-0 and 1-0) and the boys also lost by a final score of 2-0 (1-0 and 1-0; #0 Dylan Hammer was named Player of the Game), the tems then hit the field in Mojave on Dec. 1st; the girls won by a final score of 7-0 and the boys won by a final score of 6-0 (4-0 and 2-0) before both teams hosted Vasquez on Dec. 5th then traveled to Kennedy on Dec. 6th; scores in our next report.
DESERT – the Scorpions Varsity girls hit the field against Kern Valley on Dec. 6th (season opener) then both teams kicked it against Boron (boys season opener) on Dec. 13th; scores in our next report.
MOJAVE – the Mustangs Varsity teams hit the road against Kern Valley on Nov. 29th; the girls lost by a final score of 9-0 and the boys lost by a final score of 8-2 (Kern Valley #11 Tristan Beckam was named Player of the Game) before both teams (boys season opener) took on Boron on Nov. 30th; the girls lost by a final score of 2-0 and the boys tied their game by a final score of 4-4. The teams then took on Calif. City on Dec. 1st; the girls lost by a final score of 7-0 and the boys lost by a final score of 6-0 (4-0 and 2-0) then both teams hit the field against Vasquez on Dec. 3rd (no score reported at this time) and the girls play Kern Valley on Dec. 8th; scores in our next report.
ROSAMOND – the Roadrunners Varsity boys hit the field against Palmdale on Nov. 22nd (updated scoring) and lost by a final score of 2-0 . The JV girls and Varsity teams hosted Tehachapi on Nov. 30th; the JV girls lost by a final score of 2-1 (2-1 and 0-0), the Varsity girls lost by a final score of 7-0 (Tehachapi #17 Kailey Kolesar was named Player of the Game) and the Varsity boys won by a final score of 2-1 (1-1 and 1-0) then the Varsity teams hit the field against Palmdale Aerospace Academy on Dec 2nd; the girls won by a final score of 3-2 (0-3 and 2-0) and the boys lost by a final score of 7-1. The Varsity girls played in a neutral tournament on Dec. 3rd (no score reported at this time)and Dec. 10th; scores in our next report.
