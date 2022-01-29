ROSAMOND — A man who was reported missing earlier this week is found safe by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in finding 63-year-old Donald Greasham Sr., who was last seen Tuesday in Rosamond.
Greasham is considered at-risk due to mental health issues, according to the KCSO. Witnesses reported last seeing him in Rosamond, when he left his home to go to the grocery store. He was driving a white 1990 Cadillac Deville, and possibly headed to the Lancaster area.
Greasham is described as a black man about six feet one inch tall, and weighing approximately 170 pounds.
