The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of October according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
31-year old Jesse Whitlow was arrested by Antelope Valley CHP on Sept. 28th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage.
35-year old William Shepard was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Oct. 1st on Suspicion of Burglary.
53-year old James L. Crawley was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lennox Sheriff) on Oct. 2nd on Suspicion of Take Vehicle w/out Owner’s Consent.
28-year old Jose Angel Sotelo was arrested in Los Angeles County (Palmdale) on Oct. 3rd on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
30-year old James Christian was arrested on Oct. 5th on Suspicion of Exhibit Firearm and Threats of Violence.
30-year old Sergio G. Diaz was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Oct. 5th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance.
23-year old Walter Piche was arrested on Oct. 6th on Suspicion of Disturb the Peace by Loud Noise.
26-year old Alexander Quintanta was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Oct. 8th on Suspicion of Violation Parole: Felony.
28-year old Andrew Maupin was arrested on Oct. 10th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
50-year old Audrey Mercado was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Oct. 9th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance for Sale.
48-year old Angelica Zepedagarcia and 27-year old Ana Villarrvelzeped were arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Oct. 10th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
38-year old Oscar R. Bedolla and 42-year old Taurus Samuels were arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Oct. 12th on Suspicion of Retain Possession of Personal ID w/Intent to Defraud.
21-year old Steven Guzman was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Oct. 12th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended, Maximum Speed > 100 MPH and Speeding: Greater than 55 MPH.
31-year old Katie Scott Hernandez was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Oct. 12th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving and Speeding: Greater than 65 MPH.
46-year old Rita Kircher was arrested on Oct. 13th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Child Endangerment.
52-year old Brenda Kirkeby was arrested in Shasta County (Shasta County Sheriff) on Oct. 13th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer and Intoxicated in Public.
38-year old Yesenia Medina was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on Oct. 16th on Suspicion of Owner Allowing Unauthorized Driver to Operate Vehicle.
30-year old Christian Rios was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on Oct. 16th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended and Operating a Motorcycle w/out Helmet.
37-year old Princess Coleman was arrested on Oct. 18th on Suspicion of Burglary.
53-year old Stacey Martin was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Oct. 18th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
38-year old Raffi Danielian was arrested on Oct. 19th on Suspicion of Murder.
23-year old Sheldon Michael was arrested on Oct. 19th on Suspicion of Carrying a Concealed Dirk or Dagger.
29-year old Johnny Moore was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Oct. 19th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
39-year old Xochit Soliz was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Oct. 20th on Suspicion of Transportation/Selling a Controlled Substance.
61-year old Michael Clark was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Oct. 20th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
21-year old Jason Flax was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Oct. 20th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance.
30-year old Chava D. Joesph was arrested by Mojave CHP on Oct. 18th on Suspicion of Child Endangerment, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
59-year old Wesley Harlston was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Oct. 22nd on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
21-year old Clayton Parker was arrested on Oct. 23rd on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury and Trespass on Closed Lands.
38-year old Kenneth Bokor was arrested on Oct. 25th on Suspicion of 1st Degree Residential Burglary, Burglary and Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
32-year old Shalonda Burkley was arrested on Oct. 28th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
29-year old Dashon Potts was arrested on Oct. 29th on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance, Unregistered California Based Vehicle, Criminal Contempts in Presence of Court Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Drive While License Suspended, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Motor Vehicle shall be Equipped with at least 2 Headlamps.
33-year old Jamie Moore was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on Oct. 29th on Suspicion of Vandalism: $5,000 or More.
