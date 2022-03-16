The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of Feb. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 90% with approximately 20 calls for service.
3rd - Assault on Person, 16200 block of Sierra Hwy and Battery on Person, 15900 block of L Street.
6th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15900 block of Edwin Street.
7th - Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc., 16100 block of I Street.
9th – Missing Person, 1700 block of Hwy. 58.
10th – Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 15900 block of Edwin Street.
11th - Vehicle Theft, Camelot Blvd/Sierra Hwy and Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 16100 block of I Street.
12th - Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, K Street.
13th - Vehicle Theft, 16500 block of Del Norte Drive.
14th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 1500 block of Barstow Road and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16100 block of K Street.
16th - Possess/Manufacture Short-Barrel Rifle or Shotgun, 16300 block of Sierra Hwy.
17th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 16100 block of I Street.
20th - Death: other, 15800 block of Edwin Street and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 2000 block of Cerro Gordo Street.
22nd - Burglary from Vehicle, 15900 block of Koch Street.
25th – Battery on Person, 16100 block of H Street.
26th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 15500 block of L Street.
27th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 16100 block of I Street.
