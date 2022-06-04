M.J.U.S.D. - On May 13, 2022, California State 36th District Assemblyman Tom Lackey announced that five teachers from the Muroc Joint Unified School District were chosen as Teachers of the Year. Assemblyman Lackey went to each school in the district to present the awards to each teacher.
The five teachers, who were awarded Teacher of the Year are: Richard Head from West Boron Elementary. Sheila Tarongoy from Boron Junior Senior High School, Debbie Danielson from William A Bailey Elementary School, Frederick Arbon from Irving L. Branch Elementary School and Larissa Soules, from Desert Junior Senior High School.
The Mojave Desert News would like to express their congratulations to each of these teachers for a job. Very well done.
