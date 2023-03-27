WILLOW SPRINGS GRAND PRIX APRIL 15th-16th
The Willow Springs Grand Prix, a celebration of classic racing motorcycles & the folks who pilot them, is scheduled to happen the weekend of April 15th & 16th at Willow Springs International Raceway in Rosamond, CA. The event is held annually in the spring at the historical Big Willow track, heralded as the first purpose built road racing track still in use today. There will be an abundance of attractions for spectators of all ages and opportunities for moto-centric businesses to engage their audience in a relaxed environment.
The facility is huge and lends itself well to the motorcycle swap meet happening all weekend. Saturday will be busy with racing practice & licensing during the day, transitioning to an evening party featuring live music, mini bike games & grudge drag racing under the lights. The track will be busy Sunday with morning practice & road racing during the afternoon. The paddock will be busy as well with a bike show, live music all day and a vendor village featuring some of the best names in the business.
This year the bike show is transitioning into a “performance bike show” and is sponsored by our friends at Classic British Spares in Lancaster, CA. Classes include: Road Racer, Off-road, Flat Tracker, Speedway, Drag Bike, Track Bike, Street Café & Street American Performance. FREE TO ENTER, the bike show awards presentation will be at lunch on Sunday April 16.
From vintage to modern, traditional to outrageous, sidecars, V-Twins, motards & everything in between, every brand and type of motorcycle will be represented at the Willow Springs Grand Prix road races on Sunday. One race that will have everyone’s eyes is the Bagger Racing League exhibition race. Come see these big American twins and their courageous riders face off for their first event of the year. The BRL will return this November at Willow Springs Raceway for the last event of their race series. Check out more at www.baggerracingleague.com.
All race class information can be found on the website. Thank you to the following supporters who have stepped up to help make this event happen: Willow Springs Raceway, Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys, Speedkings, Creative Riding Podcast, San Diego BMW, Eyes Up Motorsports, RS Speed shop, Barnett Clutches & the Pasadena Motorcycle Club.
General admission fees are $25 for a one-day pass, $40 for two days and children under 8 years old are free. Swap meet spaces & overnight camping are free with paid entry. Vendor, swap meet & event info can be found at www.bradywalker.com , via email info@bradywalker.com or phone 310-980-7129. Track info can be found at www.willowspringsraceway.com or by calling 661-256-6666. We look forward to seeing you at the track!
EVENT INFO
The Willow Springs Grand Prix
Willow Springs International Raceway
3500 75th St W, Rosamond, CA 93560
April 15 & 16, 2023
SATURDAY: Practice / Race Licensing / Drag Racing
SUNDAY: Bike Show / Road Racing
ALL WEEKEND: Vendors & Moto Swap Meet
