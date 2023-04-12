On April 11, 2023, deputies were dispatched to the Shell Gas Station located at 1632 S. Comanche Road in Bakersfield for an armed robbery in progress. Two suspects who were later identified as, Johnell Hames (21), and Jaylen Tibbets (19), entered the business and stole US currency at gunpoint. The suspects fled the area eastbound on Highway 58 in a black sedan prior to deputies arriving on scene. Deputies later located the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 58 near Cameron Canyon Road. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle, but the suspects failed to stop and led deputies in a vehicle pursuit. Deputies pursued the suspect vehicle into California City where the vehicle collided into a pole in the north alley of the 8100 block of Heather Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, Tibbets, was taken into custody without incident. Hames fled from the vehicle on foot but was later located and arrested without incident at a residence in the 8100 block of Heather Avenue. During the investigation, deputies recovered the firearm used in the robbery and other evidence linking the suspects to the crime.
Both Tibbets and Hames were booked into the Central Receiving Facility for multiple felony charges. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040. (2023-00039647).
