MOJAVE — One person was rescued from a condemned apartment building in Mojave on Saturday, Nov. 28 after it caught fire, according to Kern County Fire Department.
The fire occurred around 3:30 p.m in the 15300 block of Myer Road. According to the fire department, the person was found while combating the fire and pulled to safety. California City Fire Department responded to the call. The structure sustained significant damage.
There were no reportable injuries.
