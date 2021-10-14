 
The Kern County Board of Supervisors met as scheduled for Tuesday’s October 12, 2021 Board Meeting. Chairman Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. Board meetings have resumed in-person attendance at full capacity seating inside the Board Chamber. For more information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please Click Here
 
Meeting Highlights
October 12, 2021
 
Item No. 1 AM session:
o    The Board proclaimed October 2021 as Farmer and Farmworker Appreciation Month in Kern County.
 
 
Item No. 6 AM session:
  • Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan updated the Board on Kern County’s current standing regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic, COVID-19 vaccination distribution among residents and local COVID-19 case numbers and projections.
  • Carrigan also announced the launch of a short-term vaccination clinic at the Kern County Fairgrounds beginning today, October 12, 2021.
  • The clinic will be open Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., this is a walk-up clinic and Pfizer vaccines will be available for people 12 years of age and older. Residents are encouraged to make an appointment at www.MyTurn.ca.gov.
  • Watch the presentation here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V78zLD25FMk
 
Item No. 19 AM session:
  • The Board approved an agreement with Kern High School District for Behavioral Health and Recovery Services and other providers to make available important wellness services on Kern High School District campuses.
 
Item No. 20 AM session:
  • The Board approved an amendment with Kern County Hospital Authority to extend specialty behavioral health services through December of 2021.
 
 
Items No. 21 – 23 AM session:
  • The Board approved three new agreements with the City of Delano, City of Shafter, and City of Wasco for fire protection duties and State Fire Marshal Regulations by the Kern County Fire Department.
  • These contracts were a collaboration between each city, the Kern County Administrative Office, and Kern County Fire Department to reach mutual agreements in support of the Kern County Fire Department achieving full cost recovery for services over the span of six years.
  • These negotiations spanned eleven months, resulting in strong partnerships between the County and cities, demonstrated by each city council and the Board of Supervisors unanimously voting to approve their specific contracts.
 
Item No. 24 AM session:
  • The Board received a report on Kern County’s multi-departmental strategic action plan to reduce homelessness and mitigate it’s impacts on public safety and quality of life in our community.
  • This proposed plan will invest $8.3 million dollars (including funds from the American Rescue Plan Act) in services for Kern County residents experiencing homelessness over a four-year span.
  • This plan includes a proposed ordinance specifying the times and locations where it shall be unlawful for a person to camp or place personal effects in public areasimplementing joint effort rapid response teams with Public Works and General Services, increasing available shelter space, engaging the homeless with public safety and Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, and Mobile Evaluation and Relational Outreach and Engagement Model Team expansions.
 
Item No. 25 AM session:
 
Item No. 31 – 36 AM session:
  • The Board dedicated more than $530,000 in state and federal funding to provide local occupational job training and paid work experience to Kern County residents, bolstering the skillset and employment opportunity within our workforce.
  • Residents can gain experience and certifications in a variety of industries, including barbering, safety, oilfield training, nursing assistance, computer applications, welding, third party human resources and payroll services, and commercial, bus and truck driving programs, among others.
  • To learn more about enrolling in these trainings, please visit: www.etronline.com
 
Item No. 40 AM session:
  • The Board approved the acceptance of a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service to aid in the acquisition of a CalFresh Mobile Office Unit.
 
Item No. 24 PM session:
  • The Board authorized the County Administrative Office to apply for the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) Build Back Better Regional Challenge phase 1 grant funding of $500,000 to help Kern County further recover from the COVID-19 Pandemic.
 
Item No. 32 PM session:
  • The Board approved an interagency agreement with Kern County Superintendent of Schools, Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative, and various Kern County departments to coordinate services for Kern County youth experiencing homelessness to secure grant funding from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services Homeless Youth Emergency Services and Housing Program from October 12, 2021, through December 31, 2021.
 
 
The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for October 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. 

