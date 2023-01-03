January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the Kern County Board of Supervisors will proclaim January as Human Trafficking Awareness Month in Kern County.
Since 2012, the Kern Coalition Against Human Trafficking (KCAHT) has worked collaboratively to facilitate a comprehensive approach to combat Human Trafficking in Kern County through prevention, protection, prosecution and partnership.
Human trafficking doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It is the end result of other inequities in our society and our economic system that makes people vulnerable to the enticements of traffickers. So, while prosecuting traffickers and seeking justice for survivors is vital, it is not enough by itself to end trafficking. To reduce trafficking at the massive scale of the problem, we need to work together as a society to increase supports and services for vulnerable people, reduce demand and change conditions – like homelessness, family violence, poverty, and discrimination – that make people vulnerable to the lure of traffickers.
In 2022, in Kern County, there have been many arrests and convictions of traffickers. The most recent convicted trafficker was sentenced to nearly 28 years in prison. KCAHT, a local grass-roots organization continues to work together to eliminate the trafficking of humans altogether.
Throughout the month of January, KCAHT & the Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force are hosting several events to increase awareness of this important topic in our community. We invite the media and our community to join us:
- January 10, 2023 – Historic Liberty Bell Event on Truxtun Avenue at noon
- January 17, 2023 – Fox Theater – 2001 H. Street, Bakersfield – “Wake Up” Movie Viewing 6:00 p.m. www.officialwakeupmovie.com
- January 18, 2023 – 5K Race Against Human Trafficking – 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the Park at Riverwalk – 11298 Stockdale Highway, Bakersfield
- January 25, 2023 - Light Up the Night Event – 6:00 p.m. at The Garden, 900 22nd Street, Bakersfield, Ca
For more information about Human Trafficking Awareness, go to www.polarisproject.org
To schedule an interview, please contact: Dustin Contreras, KCAHT, Co-Director, at 661.706.7911.
