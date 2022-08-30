The council discussed future plans for Desert Jade and the Legends housing properties.
According to city manager Doug Dunford the housing situation is not in good shape.
“The city has demonstrated that we do not have the personnel to run this facility and it is unsustainable at this time for our current budget. It has become a drain on the current Staff due to their already heavy workload,” Dunford read from the staff report.
Options given to the council were to do nothing, direct staff to look for a property manager, sell the property, or consider another option.
“I think we’re at a point where we need to decide if we want to sell it, or bring someone in on an interim basis to manage it,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
Dunford said it has been difficult to recruit property managers who are willing to move out to California City.
“It may be difficult to hire on an interim basis,” Dunford said. “There is currently a tradesman out there doing small work on the property.”
Council members Kelly Kulikoff and Karen Macedonio disagreed with selling the property, wanting to see a manager brought in to help maintain affordable housing. Currently, Cal City has a 55-year clause in place to ensure the properties remain low-cost housing for the foreseeable future.
Kulikoff said he would like to see the city make efforts to keep the properties affordable even after the clause has finished.
“We don’t have to sell it, to get the development that we need,” Macedonio said.
O’Laughlin said selling the properties could create a better opportunity for maintaining the land.
“We don’t have any bids on low-income housing right now from developers, if we sell it — we have more money to build more houses,” O’Laughlin said.
According to city staff about a dozen units are vacant right now, with rents depending on income and ranging from $285 to $700 a month.
