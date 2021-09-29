ROSAMOND – The 44th Annual William M. Ketchum Armed Forces Appreciation Day Parade was held for the first time in a few years, focusing on getting the community back together and celebrating U.S. troops.
Though held in a smaller fashion following the pandemic and without its traditional Septemberfest in the park, the parade was filled with families and visitors waving to decorated floats down Diamond St.
Several high schools had cadets in uniform, presenting flags and performing small routines for family. The Antelope Valley Queens from all over East Kern showed up with floats dedicated to the armed forces donned with photos, streamers, and balloons.
State Assemblyman Tom Lackey made a special appearance in a float decorated with American Flags.
President of the Rosamond Chamber of Commerce Gene Melchers said the event was a success, and he hopes this encourages the community.
“We got to see all of our community come out and support Rosamond and the military, we love it here,” Melchers said.
The parade’s announcer and Rosamond Town Council Director Dennis Shoffner said he couldn’t have been happier with the turnout.
“I am really proud of everyone that took part in the parade, we’re happy to have one at all,” Shoffner said. “I’ve been doing this for 25 years it’s really special to us. We’re all about getting back to normal and the Chamber has really taken charge and striving towards that.”
