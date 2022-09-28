The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s September 27, 2022, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Chairman Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.  

Meeting Highlights

September 27, 2022

Item No. 3 AM session: 

The City of McFarland addressed the Board regarding the City’s request to transition the McFarland branch of the Kern County Library to the City of McFarland for use by the City Police Department. 

Item No. 7 AM session: 

The Auditor-Controller-County Clerk presented on the June 7, 2022 Primary Election and the status of preparations for the November 8, 2022 General Election. 

For more information, please visit kernvote.com.

Item No. 19 AM session: 

The Board approved the District Attorney’s Forensic Science Division’s acquisition of one Hamilton Robotics iSWAP Field Upgrade for extraction and DNA processing of evidence samples, which was funded by the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Program grant. 

This use of new technology will reduce extraction time from 3.5 hours to 1 hour for 96 samples, aiding the District Attorney’s Office in processing evidence samples at a faster rate. 

Item No. 20 – 24 AM session: 

The Board approved Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act job training with Legacy Education, LLC dba High Desert Medical College, United Education Institute, Kern Community College District – Taft College, Zoom Graphics, and La Cooperative Campesina de California through June of 2023. 

These programs include job training in a myriad of industries, ranging from medical to automotive to graphic design. For more information, please visit etronline.com

Item No. 25 AM session: 

The Board approved an agreement with Kern High School District – Bakersfield Adult School for the Adult Education Food Service program through June of 2026. 

Item No. 28 AM session: 

The Board approved a resolution authorizing Probation to accept a grant agreement with the State of California Office of Traffic Safety for the Probation DUI Offender Project. 

The goal of this project is to mitigate the negative impacts of adult repeat felony DUI probationers in the metropolitan Bakersfield area. 

Learn more here.  

Item No. 33 – 35 AM session: 

The Board approved agreements with The Open Door Network, Women’s Center High Desert, Inc., and Alpha House to provide shelter, education, counseling, and support services for families experiencing domestic violence through June of 2023.  

Item No. 41 AM session: 

The Board approved Public Health Services waving the $9 administration fee for the influenza vaccine for the 2022 influenza season. 

This morning’s session was adjourned in memory of Majid “Mo” Mojibi, a prominent businessman and leader within our community who died after being struck by a car in downtown Bakersfield.

May he rest in peace. 

Item No. 4 PM session: 

The Board considered and took action on changes to land use designations for 56 separate sites countywide to implement the Housing Element 2022. (The Board voted to continue Item No. 20 to November 29, 2022 and refer Item No. 36 back to staff.) 

The actions included General Plan Amendments and zone changes to facilitate higher density residential redevelopment as required by State Law.  

For media inquiries and further details on specific actions by item, please contact Assistant Director of Planning and Natural Resources Craig Murphy at murphyc@kerncounty.com

Item No. 14 PM session: 

The Board approved an agreement with Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) to provide Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for the CAPK Food Bank Expansion Project. 

Item No. 24 PM session: 

The Board approved the appropriation of unanticipated revenue from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) for litter removal services. 

Item No. 25 PM session: 

The Board approved an agreement with SiFi Networks Kern County, LLC for the installation, maintenance, and use of a fiber optic network system within the public rights of way in unincorporated metro Bakersfield, Lamont, Fuller Acres, and adjacent areas through September of 2052. 

Item No. 30 PM session: 

The Board voted to contribute $500 to Lucky’s Crew Animal Rescue to support the program and various services.

Item No. 31 PM session: 

The Board voted to contribute $500 to the Mojave Chamber of Commerce to support the Mojave Trunk or Treat event.  

The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for October 11, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

Information Provided By: Ally Soper
Chief Communications Officer Kern County Administrative Office

