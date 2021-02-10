In an effort to accelerate the countywide vaccination effort, Kern County Public Health is partnering with Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley to launch a mobile vaccination clinic beginning Monday, February 15.
This mobile clinic will focus on eastern Kern County communities such as Mojave, California City, Rosamond, and Boron, as these rural areas have limited access to vaccination sites. In the future, the mobile clinic will go elsewhere based on the needs of the county.
Capable of providing roughly 80 doses per day on 7-day per week basis, this endeavor will be funded with CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds and will increase the total vaccine doses available in Kern County.
Adventist Health is going to provide all of the vaccine doses for this mobile clinic from their Multi-County Entity allotment not already allocated to Kern County.
Making vaccinations available to the public is critical to combating the pandemic. Currently, vaccinations are being administered countywide through approximately 90 private medical providers and businesses. Also, Public Health recently launched a mass vaccination site at the Kern County Fairgrounds.
This new partnership with Adventist Health is a valuable addition to our overall vaccination efforts.
To schedule an appointment with the mobile clinic, call (661) 771-8400 or visit Adventist Health’s appointment portal: https://web.production.gyantts.com/?org=adv-fd.
Please visit Public Health’s website at https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-vaccine/ for current vaccination information and resources. Additionally, an interactive map is available identifying all local vaccination locations.
