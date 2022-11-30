With just a few more votes to be counted in Kern County there is no doubt as to who will be part of the governing body in California City.
Councilman Kelly Kulikoff was an easy winner in the city’s mayor race easily defeating incumbent Mayor Jeanne O’Laughlin.
Final tally as of press time showed Kulikoff with 1,169 votes and O’Laughlin with 710 votes. Third place finisher Joe Barrigan picked up 704 votes.
In the council race Ron Smith led the way with 875 votes while runner up Michael Kulikoff totaled 790 votes. Taking the third seat on the council was Kim Welling with 698 votes.
Treasurer candidate Keith Middleton collected 2,117 votes to secure that post.
In claiming victory in the mayor’s race Kulikoff said he thought the margin of victory showed people wanted something different.
“I think they (the residents) want to get something done. The last two years it has been stagnant with nothing major getting done,” the new Mayor said. Kullikoff said it would be his priority to “get things done and move the city forward.”
He also said the short span of which the city saw four different city managers also hurt the city’s chance to grow and achieve progress on multiple fronts.
Kulikoff said he likes what he has seen from current interim city manager Jim Hart. “He is fully qualified and listening to the council and trying to catch up on things,” Kulikoff noted.
Among his priorities the new mayor said:
n Clean up the area around city hall. Make it attractive to visitors and those who want to do business with the city.
n Need to draw interest in California City Blvd with additional clean up and make it easier to do business with the city. “It shouldn’t be a long process,” Kulikoff said in expressing an interest in opening the city’s economic growth.”
n Putting the city’s best step forward to lure residents to the city from the Inland Port project in Mojave.
The major says above all his number one priority is to open up communications at the council meetings and work with the council to pin down a town hall meeting date and time to see how the federal funds the city has received should be spent.
Thus far just shy of $800,000 has been spent or allocated to improve the city’s technology infrastructure—something that was necessary due to a cyber-attack on the city in June 2021.
California City received $3.4 million from the $1.9 billion American Rescue Plan Act and the funds must be designated on how it will be spent by end of December, 2024 and spent by year end 2026.
