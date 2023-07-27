On July 27, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy outlined how House Republicans are keeping their Commitment to America and putting our country on a stronger path. This comes on the same day that Republicans fully funded veteran priorities while every single Democrat voted against our veterans.
Here is a sampling of Republicans' major accomplishments just seven months into the new majority:
Passing the Parents Bill of Rights
Ending the COVID emergency restrictions
Passing the strongest-ever border security bill
Creating a bipartisan Select Committee on China
Securing the largest spending cuts in American history,
Enacting the first pro-energy permitting reform in 40 years
Voting to defund President Biden's army of 87,000 IRS agents
Securing the largest pay raise for service members in decades
Re-Opening the People's House and requiring Members to show up to work
And so much more
Speaker McCarthy also emphasized the work being done by House Republicans to hold the Biden Administration accountable — whether that's conducting oversight of where taxpayer dollars are going or through vigorous oversight to uncover further evidence of our nation's two-tier system of justice.
Joining Speaker McCarthy were Majority Leader Steve Scalise (LA-01), Majority Whip Tom Emmer (MN-06), Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21), Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02), Rep. Juan Ciscomani (AZ-06), Rep. Nathaniel Moran (TX-01), and other Members of the Republican Conference.
Remarks as prepared are below. Watch the full news conference here.
"Just now, we kept our promise to fully fund our veterans, military readiness, and well-being. I cannot understand why Democrats voted against our veterans like that.
"Also today, the Supreme Court agreed with the House that the Mountain Valley Pipeline can and should be built. That’s good news and the right call for American workers and American energy independence.
"I know you keep doubting we can do what we say we will do. I call it the DC Press Cycle of Doubt.
"Step 1 is doubt – 'can you pass it?'
"Step 2 is despair – 'you insist we can’t pass it.'
"Step 3 is delivery – 'we pass it.'
"Step 4 is downplay – you say, 'it’s not a big deal.'
"Step 5 is disappointment – 'you are sad we kept our promises to the American people.'
"Well, here we are, seven months into the new Republican Majority, where:
"Members have to show up to work.
"We have bills coming out of Committees through regular order.
"We have passed more rule bills (50) and sent more bills to the President’s desk (12) than the Democrats did at this time last Congress – when they controlled the House, the Senate, and the White House; and most importantly, we have a track record that puts America on the stronger path as we promised in our Commitment to America.
"Think about all the ways House Republicans have kept our Commitment in the past 201 days.
"We voted to fire Biden’s army of 87,000 IRS agents.
"We ended the COVID emergency.
"We created a bipartisan Select Committee on China.
"We passed a Parents Bill of Rights so parents can have a say in their kids’ education.
"We passed the strongest border security bill this country has ever seen.
"We passed the largest spending cuts in American history – without raising any new taxes.
"We passed the first permitting reform in 40 years.
"We passed new work requirements for welfare that will lift people out of poverty.
"We passed the largest pay raise for our service members in decades.
"And every day, we’re working to hold the Biden Administration accountable - whether that’s conducting oversight of where your taxpayer dollars are going or uncovering further evidence of a two-tier system of justice – and I know our committees will leave no stone unturned.
"If there’s one thing I hope you’ve learned about your House Republican Majority - it is that we will never give up.
"We will never give up on the American people, and we will never give up on keeping our Commitment to America."
