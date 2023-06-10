The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
45-year old Glenn A. Walters was arrested on April 29th on Suspicion of Burglary, Vandalism; $5,000 or More and Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury.
24-year old Ryan Chrisinger was arrested on May 7th on Suspicion of Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Drive w/out License and Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle.
25-year old Lonniesha Cotton was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on May 11th on Suspicion of Battery on Peace Officer/Emergency Personnel.
37-year old Candace Culpepper was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 15th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
39-year old Jaylen Tibbets was arrested on May 23rd on Suspicion of Robbery.
25-year old Daigeria Denise Manuel was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 18th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
