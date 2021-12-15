CALIFORNIA CITY — The city council voted in favor of allowing micro-businesses in M1 light industrial zones where cannabis growing is allowed.
In a public hearing Dec. 14 the council voted 4-1 with Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch in the minority, following comments made by Cal City residents.
A majority of those who spoke supported having micro-businesses in town, saying it would provide the city with more tax revenue and allow developers to go through a faster process in licensing.
“I don’t see any other businesses coming to town,” said Tami Marie. “We need taxes, or should they tax us [residents] more?”
Some residents were staunchly opposed to the proposal, fearing an odor in residential areas and that developers will later ask the city for more dispensaries.
But others did not mind having more brick and mortar businesses.
One man said “Citizens need more dispensary options we’ve had the same two, and they are expensive.”
Tami Marie said more competition will make retailers focus more on sales, and ultimately their customers.
Shawn Bradley said having more cannabis to sell from Cal City would not increase sales and asked how this decision would affect the younger generation.
“Think about the youth, do you want them to see this everyday?” Bradley said. “Cannabis is consumer-based, more business does not mean more customers.”
Several developers and business owners were present in the audience,
Residents who live closer to the industrial zones say they can already smell an odor and will not welcome anymore businesses.
“Do you want your city to be Las Vegas?” One resident asked. “You aren’t managing the illegal buildings and smoke houses out there now.”
Residents were also concerned about conservation of water and how growing would affect the dry region.
Lessenevitch said he wanted to see a more developed plan on how expanding in the cannabis business would affect the city
“We don’t know how it could affect our town,” Lessenevitch said. “I want to see how we would approach expansion.”
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said pushing the proposal down the road would suggest the city isn’t looking for new businesses.
“It’s our tax base,” the mayor said. “Why wouldn’t we want to open that up?”
The council asked to make minor changes to the language in the proposal.
