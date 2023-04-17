The family of Dr. Larry M. Adams would like to express our gratitude for the outpour of consolation shown to us during our time of sorrow. The love expressed through cards, telephone calls, personal visits, food, flowers and prayers will never be forgotten. Larry was truly blessed to have so many wonderful friends. We would like to also thank the Mojave Unified School District Staff, Pastor James Robinson and the congregation of the First Baptist Church, California City. The loving care you have showed us will never be forgotten.
God Bless You All!
With Grateful Hearts,
Oleta Adams and Family
