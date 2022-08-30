The Kern County Board of Supervisors met as scheduled for Tuesday’s August 30, 2022, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Chairman Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.  

Meeting Highlights

August 30, 2022

Item No. 3 AM session: 

The Kern County Administrative Office presented the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Recommended Budget to the Board and opened today’s fourth budget hearing. 

This year’s $3.6 billion budget is built on a leaner baseline established over the last six years, and places a priority on the most critical and urgent needs of our community, including: 

Public safety, emergency preparedness, and response 

Behavioral Health Services and homelessness 

Parks investments and infrastructure 

Library services 

Spay and Neuter Program investment  

The County Administrative Office also presented the County’s American Rescue Plan Act Budget, which will be used to respond to the public health emergency and related negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, which includes: 

$30 million for needed pedestrian safety and infrastructure improvements in unincorporated disadvantaged communities. 

$15 million for supporting programs to address homelessness, behavioral health, and substance use services. 

$10 million in equipment for first responders to improve emergency response. 

Improving public health through over $20 million in investments in public parks and outdoor spaces. 

Providing education through funding to reopen all county libraries. 

Funding to mitigate litter, illegal dumping, and graffiti throughout unincorporated Kern County. 

The Board received public comment and closed the budget hearing.

Item No. 99 AM session: 

The Board voted to adopt resolutions approving the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budgets, including a resolution approving the Fiscal Year 2022-23 Employers’ Training Resource and Community Development Grant Programs, as well as amending the salary ordinance for Human Resources, including departmental positions and salary schedules.  

For more information, please view this morning’s agenda here

You can watch this morning’s meeting here.  

The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for September 13, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.