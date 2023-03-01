The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for Tuesday’s February 28, 2023, Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Supervisor Zack Scrivner (District 2), Chairman Jeff Flores (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.
Meeting Highlights:
- Item No. 1 AM session:
- The Board voted to proclaim March as Social Work Appreciation Month in Kern County.
- Item No. 15 AM session:
- The Board heard a presentation from Kern County Auditor Controller County-Clerk, Aimee Espinoza, regarding the operations of the Kern County Elections Division to increase transparency, improve processes, provide employee training, as well as outreach and voter education, among others.
- Watch the entire presentation here.
- Item No. 16 AM session:
- The Board approved an amendment to an agreement with Dominion Voting Systems, Inc. to extend the term of agreement for three years – ending December 31, 2025.
- Item No. 23 AM session:
- The Board approved an agreement with Tulare County Superintendent of Schools to accept funding for the Kern County Friday Night Live Program, which promotes drug, alcohol, and tobacco free lifestyles among Kern County’s teens.
- Items No. 34 – 36 AM session:
- The Board voted to extend agreements with Foundation for Community Colleges for the Bitwise Industries jobs program, Proteus jobs program, and Mexican American Opportunity Foundation jobs program through September of 2023.
- Item No. 44 AM session:
- The Board voted to authorize the Kern County Library to apply for and participate in the State of California Department of Health Care Services Naloxone Distribution Project.
- Item No. 47 AM session:
- The Board adopted a resolution to end the local health emergency declared on March 30, 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Kern County.
- Learn more here.
- Item No. 53 Closed Session:
- The Board voted unanimously (5-0) to appoint Jeremy Oliver as the Director of Aging and Adult Services, effective March 4, 2023.
- Mr. Oliver served in various roles at Aging and Adult Services throughout the past 23 years and has held the position of interim director since April of 2022.
- Item No. 5 PM session:
- The Board held a protest hearing for costs incurred for nuisance abatement work in unincorporated Kern County.
- Item No. 12 PM session:
- The Board voted to contribute $250 to Shafter High School in support of the P.R.I.D.E. Pantry.
- Item No. 13 PM session:
- The Board voted to contribute $500 to emPOWERment Dess Perkins to support human trafficking victims, $500 to Honor Flight to support Kern County veterans, $1,000 to Active Bakersfield Alliance, and $2,500 to the Kern County Museum Foundation.
- Item No. 14 PM session:
- The Board accepted an in-kind donation from Chad and Lindsey Hathaway, trustees of the C&L Hathaway Family Trust, for an off-highway vehicle for the Kern County Park Rangers to assist them in OHV enforcement.
The next Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for March 14, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.
