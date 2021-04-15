CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City planning commission voted unanimously to advance a proposed ordinance to city council that would in many ways help solve a lack of available energy down the road.
The ordinance, according to City Planner Shawn Monk, would allow solar power generation projects to be built on areas zoned agriculture/residential with only a conditional use permit.
“This is to completely improve and simplify the process,” Monk said. “One of our biggest needs out here — and potential industries — is solar and power generation.”
Currently, solar projects can only be built in areas zoned for industrial, which is limited in the city. Solar projects also potentially compete with cannabis industry, which is only allowed in light and medium-industrial zones.
Agricultural/residential land, on the other, hand remains abundant within city’s 203.7-square-mile limits.
“We have a lot of land in the city and it’s just waiting there for something to be done,” Monk said.
Establishing a solar project typically involves a developer going through a zone change, which has a lot of steps and requires city council approval.
“Staff is of the opinion that it would be much simpler to do a conditional use permit, and the authority would stay with the city and the planning commission,” Monk said.
The biggest benefit: solving a power generation issue as Southern California Edison contends with a limited transmission capability in remote areas of the city.
“This will not only allow development to move forward,” Monk said, “it will allow the city to move forward to contract with other solar providers so they can build community solar areas.”
He added the city can contract with those providers through its community choice aggregation authority “and bring that power into the city for use.”
A community choice aggregation allows cities to either form their own utility district or contract with another provider as an alternative solution to major utilities such as SCE or Pacific Gas & Electric. It also acts as a solution in case a major utility cannot provide power to a new development.
Two large solar projects currently being planned by green energy titan 8minute Solar at the county level prompted the idea. Both projects are partially in the city limits, but all of its power will be sent to customers in Southern California.
8Minute Solar normally builds its projects entirely with the unincorporated parts of East Kern and deals entirely with the county planning department.
Monk added that a CUP process would grant most final authority to the planning commission. Most CUPs don’t go to the council, unless someone files an appeal.
“You will make sure the city is able to acquire everything before it’s approved and make sure the city gets any upfront money and mitigations to the community,” Monk said.
Such mitigations might include providing power or funding for public lighting in the city or power to some public buildings.
Monk added it could also provide leverage should the city ever annex the areas where solar projects are slated to be built.
Commissioner Jay Dunham stressed not wanting to give away future opportunities.
“This is absolutely a big source of something out there, but it sounds like we don’t get much benefit in the current setup,” Dunham said.
Commissioner Kim Welling asked if development would benefit from it. Monk said yes, adding that major solar projects would still remain in industrial-zoned areas.
Commissioner Carla Conry said by taking the step to streamline the permitting process, it would allow more businesses to come into town.
“From my understanding, SCE is sending out letters to business owners that there will be no new power supply for them to hook into until 2028 or 2030, so we need to something now to bring new businesses in,” Conry said. “If we do this now, we can get ahead of the schedule.”
Monk said that he advises any potential new cannabis business to check with SCE on available power supply and encourages them to explore adding solar to their projects.
Monk added it’s not always an option for smaller cannabis outfits “because they’re really jam-packed” in their zoned area.
“This [ordinance] could potentially allow for solar to constructed next to these smaller lots, and with our city utility, move the transmission line across the lots to the developments to take care of one our major issues in the city,” Monk said.
Resident Duane Vasquez asked if the CUP process will allow for all types of energy, including possible gas-powered or nuclear options.
Monk confirmed potentially any type of energy could be applicable, but stressed a CUP would be tailored to a specific project itself.
“Solar is the one option that makes the most sense here because we have the land and sun for it,” Monk said. He added due to the proximity of Edwards Air Force Base and a 300-foot building restriction, most wind turbines would not work.
Vasquez asked about the economic impact.
“We had been land that was fairly cheap and open to all types of industry, and then the price point went up…like 10 times,” Vasquez said. “It automatically eliminated other industrial possibilities that didn’t have the profit margins and such of cannabis.”
Monk said a similar situation necessarily didn’t apply to agriculture/residential land because “we have so much of it.”
He added most solar projects would have to be constructed near already established communities due to the need of constructing transmission lines.
“It’s not like they’re going to build out in the middle of nowhere,” Monk said. “There could potentially be some fluctuation in land value, but it’s not going to be similar to cannabis at all.”
Dunham asked whether it would be possible down the road to ensure solar projects are planned on the edge of town to ensure the core can support other businesses and development.
Monk said it was a possibility to explore in the next general plan update.
He added the city can be proactive in finding areas that are considered the best natural habitat and zone it for conservation in case endangered species becomes an issue.
