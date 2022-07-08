Thirty Years ago, on July 11, 1992 at approximately 11:14am; a powerful 5.7 earthquake hit the town of Mojave, Calif. The quake occurred along the Garlock Fault and is believed to have been triggered by the 1992 Landers Quake which occurred on June 28, 1992. The source of the following information is from the Southern Calif. Earthquake Data Center (SCEDC) and the US Geological Survey.
The quake was felt as far north as Fresno and as far south as Pasadena and along the coastline of Southern Calif.; it is theorized that the quake; (an appreciably-large tremor in its own right) was actually triggered by the Landers earthquake. The epicenter of the Landers quake was approximately 200 km to the southeast. The Landers Quake caused several millions of dollars' worth of damage and several lives were lost due to the quake. In the Mojave area, it’s unknown just how much damage (if any) was sustained and it’s unclear whether there was any loss of life due to the quake.
Seismologists at the Southern Calif. Earthquake Data Center (SCEDC) stated that the quake raises concerns over the possibility that a great earthquake on a segment of the San Andreas Fault Zone even well outside the Los Angeles region could spawn damaging aftershocks on the faults beneath the Los Angeles Basin which themselves could prove more dangerous to inhabitants of the area than a magnitude 8.0 on the San Andreas which is some distance away from the L.A. Basin.
