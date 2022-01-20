For Immediate Release:
Jan 20, 2022
The once-a -decade redrawing of legislative lines has occurred; and I will be a candidate for my 2nd term in the State Senate in District # 12. The area includes portions of the counties of Fresno (Fresno, Clovis, mountain communities etc.), Tulare (parts of Visalia, Tulare, Porterville etc.), and Kern (Bakersfield, Taft, Ridgecrest, Tehachapi, Kern River Valley etc.)
I am seeking re-election because the Central Valley, and its economic engine providing jobs based mainly on agriculture and energy production, is the most family-friendly area of California. Our hard-working people need a strong fighter in our State Capitol to continue to enhance and protect our way of life. Providing the food and fuel that this nation needs and ensuring our cities and small towns are safe with an education system that delivers for our next generation of leaders is critically important to all of us.
I am honored to have an opportunity to serve the people in these counties, as I have for the past 4 years in the State Senate and prior in the State Assembly. I look forward over the next months to campaign on these issues and listen to the people in this district of almost one million people.
Many have already offered their endorsement to my State Senate campaign. Here is a sample:
Kern: Congressman Kevin McCarthy, Assemblyman Vince Fong, Sheriff Donny Youngblood, District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer.
Tulare: Sheriff Mike Boudreaux; District Attorney Tim Ward; Assemblyman Devon Mathis.
Fresno: Sheriff Margaret Mims; Assemblyman Jim Patterson, County Supervisors Buddy Mendes, Nathan Magsig, and Steve Brandau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.