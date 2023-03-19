CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Council held a special meeting on the morning of March 16th inside the city council chambers at city hall; the meeting got underway at approximately 9am.
After the meeting was called to order, the Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation, roll call and adoption of the agenda, the mayor called for any public comments from the floor pertaining to the agenda (there were none at this time); the council then went into Closed Session at approximately 9:03am to discuss the matter of Public Employee Appointment for City Manager; council reconvened at approximately 9:46am.
Under Report from Closed Session – Due to lack of quorum (council member K. Macedonio was ill), the Closed Session was canceled and will be re-scheduled at a later time. The mayor then called for a motion and second to adjourn the meeting and meeting was adjourned at approximately 9:50am.
