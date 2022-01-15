BORON - The community of Boron started off the New Year with a string of break-ins and thefts that left thousands of dollars of damage at three different businesses. The burglaries occurred in the late night/early morning hours of Jan. 7th with Domingo's Mexican & Seafood Restaurant, Boron Family Dollar and 20 Mule Cafe all being hit in one night.
One of the employees at Boron Family Dollar (we'll call them X) said that when they went into the store to open on the morning of Jan. 7th (with Kern County Sheriff's Deputies), they found that the safe was damage and mulitple packs/cartons of cigerattes along with other items were stolen. "They did thousands of dollars worth of damage; walking in there this morning (Jan. 7th) with the cops and seeing our store that we have worked so hard to maintain completely demolished was just heart-breaking" another employee said. Boron Family Dollar has video of the hit inside the building and turned the footage over to law enforcement.
Domingo's Restaurant was also burlgarized the same night and one of their employees (we'll call Y) said, "They broke into Domingo's as well as stole our register and broke out our window and door".
20 Mule Cafe suffered an undisclosed amount of damage and loss but was able to obtain video of the break-in at the restaurant and turned the footage over to law enforcement as well. It's interesting to note that all the businesses that were hit are located on Twenty Mule Team Road.
The Glacier Water dispenser at Boron Family Dollar was also broken into on New Year's Eve; thieves broke open the machine and stole all the money from the machine; the propane tank holder which sits in front of Family Dollar was also broken into on New Year's Eve; all the propane tanks were stolen. Graffiti was spray-painted on a business along Twenty Mule Team Road the same night; luckily, some Boron community volunteers were able to clean up the so-called "art work".
Many Boron residents who frequent the businesses as well as the business owners that were hit are upset that the Kern County Sheriff's Department has no 24/7 coverage (the criminals know this) and that the substation has been closed for several years now. The residents of Boron are tired of the criminal element and want the Kern County Sheriff to do something; Boron community members are also calling upon Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner to help them by having the Kern County Board of Supervisors initate a plan to bring more law-enforcement to the desert community.
