Tuesday, April 21, 2020 Special Meeting 3:00 pm
THE APRIL 21st, 2020 SPECIAL MEETING WILL BE CONDUCTED PURSUANT TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE GOVERNOR’S EXECUTIVE ORDER N-25-20
In order to minimize the spread of the COVID 19 virus, the City offers two options:
1. You may observe the City Council meetings live on the City of California City website at www.californiacity-ca.gov To view from the website, select the Video Feed link on the home page. You will also have the ability to make comments via “Ecomment” on the live feed. The Ecomment instruction guide can be found on the front page of the city’s website.
1. If you wish to make comments via email, please send your comments to cityclerk@californiacity- ca.gov no later than 2pm, Tuesday April 21, 2020.
CS 1. CONFERENCE WITH LEGAL COUNSEL—ANTICIPATED LITIGATION Significant exposure to litigation pursuant to paragraph (2) or (3) of subdivision (d) of Section 54956.9: (One case) and
Initiation of litigation pursuant to paragraph (4) of subdivision (d) of Section 54956.9: (One case)
PUBLIC WORKS WORKSHOP
Water Rates and Golf Course – Public Works Director Barragan
Recommendation:
The City Council hear and provide questions, comments, or direction to City Manager.
NEW BUSINESS
NB 1. Hose and Tools Purchase to put New Fire Engine into Service – Fire Chief Kosick
Recommendation:
Council discuss and approve the purchase of all requested items using the fire Department protected funds (Deferred Capital) by 4/5 vote.
NB 2. Fire Engine Repair – Fire Chief Kosick
Recommendation
Council discuss and authorize repairs for both engines using the fire department protected funds(Deferred Capital) by 4/5 vote.
NB 3. New Police Vehicles – Police Chief Walker, Lt. Hightower
Recommendation
Council discuss and authorize City Manager Linn to approve the written proposal From National Auto Fleet Group for the leasing of 12 Ford Explorers for four years at a cost of $701,931.85, with a purchase of cost of $1.00 at the end of the contract, if desired. Requires 4/5 vote for approval.
