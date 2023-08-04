CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Council met on the evening of July 25th inside the council chambers at city hall; the closed session portion of the meeting got underway just after 3pm with open session starting at approximately 5pm.
After Mayor Kulikoff called the meeting to order, roll call (all council members present) and adoption of the agenda, the meeting got underway.
Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith requested that NB6 (General Fund Reserve Discussion) be moved to NB1; the mayor then continued asking for public comments before the council went into closed session to discuss: CS1-Conference w/Legal Counsel on Potential Litigation concerning a Personnel Matter, CS2-Conference w/Legal Counsel on Existing Litigation concerning The People of the State of California ex rel. The City of Calif. City vs Karen Macedonio case #BCV-23-102139, CS3-Public Employee Appointment title of employee: City Manager and CS4-Conference w/Legal Counsel Existing Litigation concerning Boston et al vs Calif. City case #BCV-22-101398.
Under Public Comments – members of the public were able to address the council on the closed session items (a couple of comments were inside council chambers and were inaudible) before council went into closed session.
Shawn Bradley - Yeah, regards to CS2, I notice on there, (here we go again). So, I just want to make sure everyone is aware that when the quo warrant was filed to the state Attorney General's office, I think it's important to note that it seems like the information that was provided to the office was missing some clear information. So, keeping that in mind, I think that's an important factor that was flushed out of the document that was provided to them, I looked over it; and then secondly, it does cause a lot of concern because we're spending all this money for things that are going to take God knows how long and we're holding the city up from doing business. So, you want a special tax on all these things like wasting our money on frivolous things that were addressed over a year ago; of course, I would personally assume any attorney would entertain anything because they weren’t saying when they’re entertaining that the city wants to transpire and be engaged in. So, keep that in mind with your constitutes; they're the movements that's being formed as we speak and at the end of the day, we want you to spend our money wisely and not engage and spending our money off of something when a council member is going to be leaving in a year anyways, That is not serving us well.
Again, it seems like this whole situation was some sort of retaliation or something from our current mayor. I'm quite confident that it is the one that is engaging in this going forward; our now-seated mayor. To me that is engaging in some unethical practices, again, I'm not the only one to see this in the community. There are many people, but they don't complain to the Attorney General to have it resubmitted to the Bar Association against our city attorney and other things. So, I just want to see how far the city wants to keep going because many of us in the community are making sure that our money is spent wisely. So, I want to make sure that whatever you decide to do tonight, you're thinking about those things that I can guarantee will come back to haunt you based off your decision; thank you. Other members of the public took turns speaking to the council (not on closed session items) then the council adjourned to closed session at approximately 3:12pm.
Under Report out of Closed Session – due to City Attorney Victor Ponto’s absence; Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith gave the report out of closed session at approximately 5:02pm.
Ron Smith – with regards to items CS1-CS4; council was given direction and it was received, there’s no reportable action taken at this time.
The mayor then called the open session of the meeting to order at 5:05pm; after the Pledge/Invocation and roll call, the meeting continued as follows.
Under Departmental Reports – council member Creighton commented about certain things pertaining to the Finance Report.
Council member Creighton - What I wanted to point out was that the airport and total deficits are $7,092,005.04. We understand that the ARC will be full once CDA claims are done, but that's still leaves just over $4 million, and I’m devastated that the general fund has to cover it. If you add $930,000, $8800, $6900 and the other amount, that brings general fund obligations to cover department deficits to just over $5 million; we need to do better.
Council member Karen Macedonio - It looks to me like we're going backwards, like we are getting behind here so I'm wondering if we could we have a third column that says pending so that we can actually see that we're not digging the hole? Substantial discussion continued between the council members then the meeting continued.
Under City Clerk Reports/Late Communications – correspondence from J.M. Powers dated July 15th-17th and correspondence from DJ Twohig dated July 20th; both parties requested that they be part of the official meeting records and hard copies are available at the back of the room.
Under Civic/Community/Organization Announcements – Friday, August 4th will be operation backpack. You know, we have close to 400 backpacks for California city residents for the students as well as the supplies in them. And then also we have the extreme tour coming in from Nashville on Wednesday, August 16th, we'll be in the parking lot at West Pizza. By the way, that happens from 6 - 10pm. We’d like to see everybody out there in support of just providing for our city and the families who live here; thank you.
Under Public Business from the Floor – several members of the public spoke to the council about their concerns (most of them were inside council chambers and were inaudible); the council cannot engage in discussions or make any decisions but can direct staff to being items back to a future agenda for discussion.
Jennie O’Lauglin - You either need to make or you need, and you don't need to talk about it and file it away for later. You're allowing money to be spent, like broader. The special tax code is coming, and no one has voiced any solid plans. You're presently failing to secure more marijuana businesses and others have been dragging their feet with the available delivery licenses and action. We're also failing to present an alternative source of income for the city. If not marijuana, then what? What outreach have you done for us? You have demonstrated repeated failure to stop overspending that regularly appears in the Check Register and with credit card fees, and I sincerely hope that what happened before closed session following citizen Hilton's opinion is not something that will ever occur again, given the position of the person responsible.
Under Presentations – P1; Introduction of New Animal Control Officer Brian Smith, P2; Certification of Recognition of Calif. City Fire Dept. Shift C (see separate story) and P3; Flood Ministry Presentation (no presentation was given at this time).
Under Consent Calendar – Slight discussion was heard on the following items: CC1; Approve City Check Register dated July 7th-20th presented by Finance Manager Kenny Cooper, CC2; Approve Chlorine Sensor Probe Replacement for WWTP Facility presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan, CC3; Approve Contract with Beauchaine Consulting Group for Human Resources Consulting presented by Human Resources Director Latisha Lamberth (tabled to be brought back in 2023/24 Budget) and CC4; Approve Perc Water Quote for 2022 Consumer Confidence Report presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan. After some discussion; council member Ron Smith motioned and council member Michael Kulikoff seconded to approve CC1, CC2 and CC4; motion carried.
Under City Manager Report – Acting City Manager Inge Elmes gave an oral report; council members Karen Macedonio and Ron Smith made comments.
Under Continued Business – CB1 Special Tax Discussion – see separate story, CB2 Update to Master Fee Schedule; a motion and seconded were heard concerning the staff recommendation to council that they approve a draft updated Master Fee Schedule; motion carried, CB3; Water standby Charge for Fiscal Year 2023/24 presented by Public Works Director Joe Barragan, a motion and second were heard to approve Resolution #07-23-2993 adopting water standby charges for the 2023/24 fiscal year and for future recurring years; council will approve the staff to create and administer appeals form that conforms to the resolution; motion carried and CB4; Cannabis Delivery Permits presented by City Attorney’s Office of Paloma-Perez-McEvoy; recommend staff to draft an ordinance amending the Calif. City Municipal Code to amend the Cannabis Delivery permitting process to maximize the ability to issue delivery permits. After lengthy discussion; motion carried.
Under New Business – a motion and second were heard on the following items: NB1; General Fund Reserve Discussion (this item was moved from NBC6. at the request of mayor pro tem Ron smith) presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes, lengthy discussion was heard from both public and council members for staff to determine the general fund reserves amount, NB2; Professional Services Agreement w/Price, Paige & Company for TDA Reimbursements, Payroll Reconciliation and Consultation TBD presented by Finance Manager Kenny Cooper. Staff recommends the council to approve the Professional Services, again, lengthy discussion from both public and council, NB3 Approval of Reimbursement Agreement for Services between IWVGA, BHT and the city of Calif. City, NB4 Approval of Reimbursement Agreement for Kudo Solar Facility Project Services between Avantus and the city of Calif. City, NB5 Implementation of State-Mandated Ministerial Permitting Process for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations presented by Acting City Manager Inge Elmes, recommendation to direct staff to draft an ordinance amending the Calif. City Municipal Code to implement a Ministerial Process for Electric Vehicle Charging Stations or EVCS. After lengthy discussion, motion carried.
Under Councilmember Comments/Agenda Requests and AB1234 Reports – mayor pro tem Ron Smith again congratulated the new animal control officer and also recognized Shift C of the fire department for a job well done; other council members followed suit then after all the business was taken care of; the meeting adjourned at approximately 10:28pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.