Everyone has heard stories about the famous 20 mule team wagons, Death Valley Days radio and TV shows and the famous Borateem logo; but how many of you out there know the history of Pacific Coast Borax? Well, while researching the history of the high desert including the Boron area, I came across the history of Pacific Coast Borax Company. The following information is according to Wikipedia, Borax Pioneer Francis Marion Smith, Views of the Borax industry and the ILWU Borax miner's website.
The Pacific Coast Borax company or PCB was a United States mining company founded in 1890 by the American Borax magnate Francis “Borax Bill” the Borax King Smith. The roots of the Pacific Coast Borax Company lie in Mineral County, Nevada east of Mono Lake where Smith (while contracting to provide firewood to a small Borax operation at nearby Columbus Marsh) spotted Teel's Marsh while looking westward from the upper slopes of Miller Mountain where the only nearby trees were growing. Satisfying his curiosity, Smith and two assistants visited Teel's Marsh and collected samples that proved to assay higher than any known sources of borate. Smith and his helpers staked claims after returning to Teel's Marsh and laid the foundation for his career as a Borax miner. Borax operations began in 1872 under the name Smith and Storey Brothers Borax Company when Smiths’ older brother Julius came out west from the family home in Wisconsin and with financial support from the two Storey brothers. When the Storey brothers' interest was subsequently acquired in 1873, the name was shortened to Smith Bros. Borax Co. and a few years later in 1884 it was changed again to Teel’s Marsh Borax Company. Smith acquired a separate and previously existing Pacific Borax Company (no Coast in the name) in 1880; Frank Smith also developed holdings with his business associate William Tell Coleman at the Harmony Borax Works as well as the Meridian Borax Company which were subsequently combined to form Pacific Borax, Salt & Soda Company in 1888. The Pacific Coast Borax Company name wasn’t adopted until Smith acquired all of Coleman’s borax interests in central Nevada and California; after Coleman went bankrupt; Smith incorporated them all under the new company name in 1890.
The Harmony Borax Works were part of what was acquired from Coleman by Smith in 1890; the borax was shipped via the Death Valley railroad that the company built to the east from Ryan to Death Valley Junction, California; from there, the borax was transferred to the narrow Death Valley Railroad to meet up with the Tonopah and Tidewater Railroad, which ran from the Amargosa Valley south to the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway in Ludlow, Calif. One of the original locomotives from the railway is on display at the Death Valley Borax Museum in Death Valley National Park.
As mining ran down in Death Valley, Smith developed new mines in the Calico Mountains near Yermo, Calif. and built the Borate and Daggett Railroad in order to haul product to the railroad in Daggett; later, the company developed methods to process materials from Searles Lake in the Searles Valley building the company town of Westend and a siding on the Trona Railway for shipping to the railhead at Searles, Calif. It’s interesting to note that one of the earliest reinforced concrete buildings constructed in the United States was the Pacific Coast Borax Company refinery in Alameda, California; the building was designed by Ernest L. Ransome and built in 1893 and was the first to use ribbed-floor construction as well as concrete columns. Christian Brevoort Zabriskie who became Vice President of the company, joined in 1885 and stayed on until 1933; Zabriskie Point in Death Valley is named in his honor.
In 1926 the Pacific Coast Borax company created a subsidiary called the Death Valley Hotel Company to construct a mission revival style luxury hotel near Furnace Creek springs in the foothills of the Funeral Mountains which overlook Death Valley. The Furnace Creek Inn opened in February in 1927 with transport via a motor coach from the Ryan Station of the Tonopah and Tidewater railroad. The company established and aggressively developed and marketed the 20 mule team Borax trademark in order to promote the sale of its product; the name comes from the 20 mule teams that were used to transport borax out of Death Valley in the 1880s from the Harmony Borax Works near Furnace Creek Ranch which was owned by William Tell Coleman at the time and sold to Smith in 1890. The company also produced Boraxo hand soap; a radio version of Death Valley Days ran from 1930 to 1951 and a television series titled Death Valley Days was hosted at one time by “Borateem-Pitchman" and future United States President Ronald Reagan. During 1923 and 1924, the Pacific Coast Borax Company constructed their Civic Center at a cost of $300,000 in Death Valley Junction; the Complex which was designed by architect Alexander Hamilton McCulloh, was a U-shaped style of Spanish Colonial Style adobe buildings which included offices, a store, an employee dorm, hotel with a dining room, lobby and gymnasium, a billiard room and an ice cream parlor: Corkill Hall was a recreation hall used as a community center for dances, church services, movies, funerals and town meetings. After being remodeled in 1927, the Civic Center became the Amargosa Hotel and in 1967; Corkill Hall was renamed Marta Becket’s renowned Amargosa Opera House.
The Pacific Coast Borax company merged with the United States Potash Corporation in 1956 to form U.S. Borax which in itself was acquired by Rio Tinto Minerals in 1967. As a wholly owned subsidiary, the company is now known as Rio Tinto Borates & Lithium and continues to supply nearly half of the world's borates; U.S. Borax sold its flagship Boraxo, Borateem and the 20 mule team product lines to the Dial Corporation in 1988 and continues to operate the Rio-Tinto Borax mine which is the largest open pit mine in California next to the company town of Boron in the Mojave Desert east of Mojave CA.
RIO-TINTO - formerly known as U.S. Borax, is California's largest open-pit mine and the largest producer of borax in the world; producing nearly half of the world's borates. The ore reserves at the mine are sufficenet for production through at least 2050; the mine is operated by the Borax Division of the Rio-Tinto Group.
In 1913 while drilling for water, John K. Suckow found a deposit of what he believed to be gypsum; upon further testing, it was revealed that a colemanite form of borax was discovered. Francis Marion Smith bought the claim for his Pacific Coast Borax Company and mining at the site by underground shafts began in the 1920's. Pacific Coast Borax later became U.S. Borax which opened the current open-pit mine in 1957; the name was later changed to Rio-Tinto Borax after it was acquired by the Rio-Tinto Group. A pilot project to produce lithium by sifting through mining waste began at the mine in 2019.
A visitors center is open to the public on the mines property which is called the Borax Visitors Center. The visitors center includes a view of the open-pit mine from a overlook, a museum, a gift shop and historical artifacts and mining history.
