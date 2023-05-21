The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
21-year old Jesse Estep was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 29th on Suspicion of Disobey Domestic Relations Court Order and Drive w/out License.
60-year old Lafon Gerard Shepard was arrested on April 4th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury and Threats of Violence.
26-year old Monique Gallardo was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 1st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08, Excessive Blood Alcohol and Second Conviction of 23152 Violation within 10 Years.
25-year old Mychael Aikman was arrested on April 7th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury.
42-year old Shawn Davison was arrested on April 8th on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Child Endangerment and Threats of Violence.
44-year old Jaime Lane was arrested in Riverside County (Riverside – SD John Benoit Detention Center) on April 7th on Suspicion of Battery, Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse, Obstruct/Resist Executive Officer and Fail to Appear after Written Promise.
43-year old Ruben Martinez-Reyna was arrested in Riverside County (Blythe CHP) on April 7th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
59-year old Martin Guizar was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 11th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
38-year old Bobby A. Martinez was arrested in Riverside County (Riverside – SD Benoit Detention Center) on April 13th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Intoxicated in Public.
23-year old Joseph Nelson was arrested on April 14th on Suspicion of Disobeying Domestic Relations Court Order and Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer.
25-year old Jacob Ratner was arrested on April 17th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Elder or Dependent Adult Abuse, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, Intoxicated in Public, Attempted Mail Theft and Remove or Alter Federal or State Regulated Markings from Firearm.
44-year old Sean Delatova was arrested on April 19th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Motor Vehicle Chop Shops, Unlawful Vehicle ID Number Activity, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Take Emergency Vehicle while on Call, Tamper w/Vehicle and Possession of Ammunition.
35-year old Alyssa Garcia was arrested on April 19th on Suspicion of Intoxicated in Public.
56-year old James Crawley was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lennox Sheriff) on April 19th on Suspicion of WARRANT: Petition to Revoke Community Supervision.
37-year old Devone Murphy was arrested on April 24th on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse and Cruelty to Child by Inflicting Injury.
39-year old Aram Kazarian was arrested in Los Angeles County (Los Angeles Police) on April 23rd on Suspicion of Revocation of Probation and Addict in Possession of Firearm.
35-year old Ruben Cabrara was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 22nd on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
25-year old Johnathan Hernandez was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 25th on Suspicion of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
31-year old Justin D. Poole was arrested by Mojave CHP on April 24th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
31-year old Nathaniel Suber was arrested on April 26th on Suspicion of Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process and Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury.
22-year old Christina Nelson was arrested by Bakersfield Police on April 23rd on Suspicion of Drive w/out License and DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
