Traffic Advisory for the Week of 5/2/2022 – 5/6/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of May 2 – May 6, 2022.
Eastern Kern County
Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation Project – On State Route 14 between the towns of Rosamond and Mojave, crews are continuing to work toward a full reopening of the highway. Over the next few weeks:
o Both northbound lanes will remain open.
o The inside southbound lane will remain closed and portioned off by K-rail.
o The northbound ramps for Dawn Road will remain closed.
o All other ramps in northbound and southbound directions are open.
Caltrans and the contractor are reviewing the project to confirm that all completed work is up to state standards and specifications prior to a full reopening.
The speed limit remains 55 miles per hour through the construction zone.
· State Route 178 Utility Work – On State Route 178, utility crews will be drilling and plowing on the side of the highway Monday through Friday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm at two locations:
o Between Easy Street and the end of the Canebrake Creek Bridge.
o Between the junction of State Route 14 and Airport Road in Inyokern
Drivers may experience delays of up to 20 minutes.
Inyo County
· Westgard Shoulder Protection – On State Route 168 E between White Mountain Road and 4.8 miles east over Westgard Pass, crews will be installing shoulder enhancements Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience delays of up to 20 minutes.
· Laws Utility Work – On U.S. Highway 6 between Five Bridges Road and Silver Canyon Road in Laws, crews will be doing utility work on Thursday from 6:30 am to 6:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience delays of up to 20 minutes.
Projects on the state highway system with minimal or no delays:
Mono County
· North Sherwin Shoulders – On U.S. Highway 395, from 2.4 miles south of Lower Rock Creek Road to 0.3 miles north of Lower Rock Creek Road, the North Sherwin Shoulders Project will emerge from its winter suspension. Crews will resume widening the shoulders, upgrading drainage, installing skip rumble strips, adding guardrail, and erecting retaining walls on Monday. Crews are laying Hot Mix Asphalt to widen shoulders. Traffic is confined to the inner-most lanes by K-Rail and delineators until further notice. There is a bicycle detour on Lower Rock Creek Road. The speed limit is 55 miles per hour through the work zone. For more information about this project, watch this Caltrans District 9 NewsDash on YouTube at https://youtu.be/lGzLQy56KEg.
· Conway Summit Guardrail Repair – On U.S. Highway 395 from Virginia Lakes Road to the junction with State Route 270/Bodie Road, crews will be repairing guardrail Monday and Tuesday from 7:00 am to 4:30 pm.
Inyo County
· Olancha Shoulder Closures – On U.S. Highway 395 at the junction with State Route 190 in Olancha, there will be intermittent shoulder closures to help trucks deliver material Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
· Fort Independence Billboard Removal – On U.S. Highway 395 near Fish Hatchery Road, crews will be removing a billboard on the side of the highway on Tuesday from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm.
The Rosamond-Mojave Rehabilitation Project and Westgard Shoulder Protection Project are funded by SB 1, which provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1. For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit http://rebuildingca.ca.gov.
Travelers are asked to be attentive to workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone and move over whenever possible to give additional clearance. Be Safe and Be Work Zone Alert!
Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at 760-881-7145 or TTY 711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.