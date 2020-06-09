The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of May according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 19 calls for service.
2nd – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 20700 block of South Street.
3rd – Unauthorized Use of Personal Information: Obtain Credit, 20400 block of Brian Way.
8th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 20100 block of Park Drive and Burglary from Vehicle, 20100 block of Weston Avenue.
10th – Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 22400 block of Milky Way.
14th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 22900 block of Woodford/Tehachapi Road, Possess Controlled Substance for Sale, 21200 block of Golden Hills Blvd and Burglary from Vehicle, 21600 block of Loop Street.
15th – Vehicle Theft, 21100 block of White Oak Avenue, Vehicle Theft, 20100 block of Mesa Drive and Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 21100 block of White Oak Avenue.
18th – Forge/Alter Vehicle Registration/Etc, 22400 block of Milky Way, Found Property, 22200 block of Old Town Road, Battery, 21000 block of Mission Street and Fraud Possess Check/Etc in Order to Defraud, 20400 block of Brian Way.
20th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 22000 block of Old Town Road.
21st - Burglary from Vehicle, 21100 block of Santa Barbara Drive.
22nd – Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 22000 block of Old Town Road.
24th – Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Woodford/Tehachapi Road.
